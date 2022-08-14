Global food crisis: Group targets over 7,000 farmers from Cross River, Ebonyi

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman, El-kanis and Partners, Richard Ajah has said that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has negatively impacted many African countries, including Nigeria.

He noted that prices of rice and maize had gone up in the last six months and that as a result, SAPRUL is to upscale the average yield of maize in Cross River and Ebonyi States from 1.8mt/ha to 3.6mt/ha and rice from 2mt/ha to 3mt/ha.

According to him, the Sustainable Agriculture Programme for Rural Livelihood (SAPRUL) is targeting over 7,000 farmers in Cross River State and and Ebonyi State.

Ajah further said that El-kanis and Partner’s would provide support to 4,000 maize farmers and 3,000 rice farmers for increased productivity and product supply.

He said that Nigeria was experiencing a decline in the already low output of its two major stable foods- rice and maize- due to Covid-19.

He disclosed this in Calabar the Cross River State capital during a stakeholders’ meeting with Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Ebonyi State farmers.

He further disclosed that already,1,100 farmers had been trained across Cross River and Ebonyi States, while 1.419 metric tons of of maize has been planted in Cross River and the Ebonyi States, while 4.540 metric tons of rice would be planted in the next two months.

He also said that 870 farmers have been trained out of which 520 are youths including 439 farmers trained for maize farming

He said that the main objective and essence of the programme is to produce enough food for the South-South and South East.

“We also increase incomes for farmers, deploy drones to support farmers, supply chain, support market expansion, supply of over 15,000 rice paddy, 18,000 metric tons of maize, improved inputs and technical assistance to farmers in Cross River and Eboniyi State.

“We recognise the fact that the Agriculture and food sector must be at the heart of every government strategy. This sector is crucial for employment and economic growth,” he said.

He added that “It will be key in fighting food security and nutrition, insecurity, reducing poverty and creating decent jobs in rural areas, hence the need for the stakeholders meeting.”

In his keynote address, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Professor Nyaudo Ndaeyo said his Institution was partnering with El-kanis to develop and improve the Agricultural productivity of the smallholders’ Women Farmers and Youths.

‘”We are encouraged as a University to see many women, young and old across the beneficiary states, organising themselves and networking to empower one another to share experience, best practices and success stories.”

He said that El-Kanis must be seen as a key partner in Nigeria’s Agricultural Transformations Agenda (ATA).

The Vice Chancellor, represented by the Dean Faculty of Agriculture University of Uyo, Professor Godwin Udom, commended El-kanis and Partner’s and other development partners for empowering over 7000 farmers in the two states.

Theresa Mogbor, who attended the meeting from Cross River State, commended El-Kanis and Partner’s for the stakeholders’ meeting which she said was very rewarding.