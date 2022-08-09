Food security: Sokoto secures N4bn loan for farmers

The Sokoto State Government says it has secured a N4 billion loan to be distributed to 16,000 rice, wheat, and tomato farmers in the state.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal disclosed this on Monday in Sokoto, while launching the sale of 10,000 metric tons of subsidised fertiliser for the 2022/2023 farming season. Tambuwal said the loan was obtained from the Zenith Bank with the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to him, the effort is geared toward supporting farmers across the state.

He reiterated the government’s commitment toward enhancing farming in the state from subsistence to commercial farming.

“The NPK brand of fertiliser was purchased at market price but would be sold to farmers at subsidised rates of N13,000 per bag.

“The essence is to motivate farmers for increased production,” the governor said.

He further said that the brand was suitable for farming activities.

He urged the benefiting farmers to utilise the commodities in their farms and not resell them.

The state commissioner for agriculture, Aminu Illela, said the government’s objective was to stimulate agricultural production for food security and job creation.

Illela commended Tambuwal for his support to agriculture and urged residents to reciprocate the efforts through increased investment in agricultural production.

He said that the current administration facilitated the establishment of fertiliser blending plants from local and foreign investors, rice and other product processing industries in the state.