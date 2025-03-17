In a move to tackle Nigeria’s worsening food insecurity, experts in the agricultural sector are converging to proffer solutions to challenges hindering production.

Gbolabo Adebakin, a renowned culinary expert and convener of the upcoming Nigeria Food Summit (NFS), tackling Nigeria’s food security challenge and bridging the food gap is set to take centre stage at NFS summit.

“We have a unique and diverse food culture that deserves global recognition,” he said.

“Through the Nigeria Food Summit, we are creating a platform that connects every player in the food ecosystem-from farmers to culinary professionals-to drive innovation, sustainability, and economic expansion,” Adebakin said.

According to him, the summits aim to foster collaboration among farmers, chefs, food tech innovators, and industry stakeholders.

Themed, ‘Making Nigeria a Global Food Destination’ it is poised to highlight the need for Nigeria to celebrate its diverse food culture while leveraging modern agricultural technology to drive industry growth.

He stressed the importance of collaboration in ensuring that Nigeria’s food industry reaches its full potential, creating a seamless connection between food producers and consumers.

The summit, scheduled for March 21, 2025, at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, promises a dynamic experience for all attendees. It will feature expert-led discussions on key industry topics, including food technology, business scalability, and supply chain improvements.

Adebakin revealed that attendees will also witness live cooking demonstrations and masterclasses from top Nigerian chefs in molecular gastronomy. It will also showcase innovative ways to spotlight Nigerian cuisines globally.

He said a dedicated exhibition zone will offer a marketplace for food tech startups, agricultural suppliers, and culinary service providers, while a business clinic will provide free consultation services in finance, branding, human resource, legal, and tax advisory for food entrepreneurs.

The highly anticipated pitch-a-ton competition will allow emerging food business owners to secure grants, mentorship, and investment to scale their ventures.

Eunice Adeyemi, chief executive officer of Q21 Solutions, expressed her enthusiasm about the summit’s potential to transform the Nigerian food industry.

She emphasised that the event is not just a gathering but a movement that will reshape the way Nigeria’s food sector is perceived and engaged on a global scale.

“Beyond showcasing Nigeria’s food culture, the summit will address key challenges in the industry,” Adeyemi said.

She disclosed that discussions will focus on strengthening the food supply chain to minimise waste and improve market accessibility.

“There will be deliberate efforts to encourage direct engagement between farmers and business owners, ensuring that production and distribution is efficient.”

Keynote speakers for the event are; Sadiq Rabiu, Kola Oyeneyin, Abubakar Suleiman, Diary of a Kitchen Lover, and the Kitchen Muse alongside other industry experts who will share insights on food systems transformation, investment opportunities, and policy frameworks shaping the sector.

