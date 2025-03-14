The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) have signed a €5 million grant agreement to finance Phase II of the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) program.

The funding, provided through the Donor Contributions Window of the Transition Support Facility (TSF), aims to accelerate agricultural innovation and boost food security across Africa.

The agreement builds on the success of TAAT Phase I, which was financed with $40 million, and an initial Phase II investment of $27 million.

The TAAT initiative, a flagship program under the AfDB’s Feed Africa Strategy, is designed to double agricultural productivity by expanding access to improved technologies for more than 40 million smallholder farmers.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Wednesday in Abuja, Abdul Kamara, AfDB’s Director General for Nigeria, reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to leveraging strategic partnerships, including with the Consultative Group of International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) to drive Africa’s agricultural transformation.

“This historic signing today underscores our determination to scale up proven agricultural innovations that enhance productivity, strengthen food systems, and improve livelihoods across the continent,” Kamara stated.

The program prioritizes climate-smart agriculture, tackling critical challenges such as pest control, disease management, and supply chain inefficiencies.

Kamara noted that it also addresses regulatory bottlenecks in seed and fertilizer policies and enhances extension services to ensure farmers can access locally adapted inputs and markets.

Simeon Ehui, IITA’s Director General,. emphasized that the grant marks a significant milestone in Africa’s agricultural transformation journey.

“Through TAAT, we have already demonstrated that when farmers gain access to the right technologies, they achieve remarkable progress.

“This next phase will focus on expanding those successes to reach even more smallholder farmers, agripreneurs, and food system actors,” Ehui noted.

He outlined key areas to include accelerating technology deployment to ensure climate-smart solutions reach farmers where they are most needed.

“Strengthening partnerships among research institutions, governments, private sector players, and development organisations to create sustainable agricultural value chains.

“Enhancing youth and women engagement by improving access to agricultural technologies that drive productivity and income generation.

“Improving food and nutrition security by equipping African farmers with innovative tools to adapt to climate change”, he mentioned.

Ehui further noted that the additional financing underscores AfDB’s and IITA’s shared vision of a food-secure Africa, where smallholder farmers have access to cutting-edge solutions that drive agricultural resilience and economic growth.

“With continued investment, policy support, and collaboration, we can transform African agriculture, reduce food imports, and unlock the continent’s full agricultural potential,” Ehui affirmed.

As Phase II of TAAT rolls out, organisations remain optimistic that Africa’s agricultural landscape will witness sustained productivity growth, paving the way for a more resilient and self-sufficient food system.

Share