Edo developing manpower to drive agric-based economy

Edo State government has stated that ongoing recruitment of staff into Edo College of Agriculture and Natural Resources was part of the steps being taken by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to reposition the institution to develop the needed manpower towards driving agriculture-based economy.

Acting permanent secretary, Edo State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Peter Aikhuomobhogbe Uidia, in a statement, explained that the recruitment exercise was part of the ongoing reforms in the agriculture sector, which is a pillar in the governor’s Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) agenda.

Uidia said the government was committed to repositioning the school as a foremost agricultural college in Nigeria that is purpose-built to provide critical manpower and expertise to support its revolutionary direction in agriculture.

According to him, Governor Obaseki has invested in the college, with three campuses in Iguoriakhi, Agenebode and Uromi, to reposition the institution to compete favourably with the best specialised agricultural training schools in the world.