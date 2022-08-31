Burger King opens 4th restaurant, expands footprint to Gbagada

The newest Burger King store, located at a vantage point on the Gbagada-Oworonshoki expressway in Lagos was officially launched over the weekend.

From the pleasant, soothing ambience of the store, to the lusciousness and packaging of its flame-grilled burgers, Burger King took the guest experience to a whole new level as thrilled customers, stakeholders, celebrities, and influencers enjoyed exciting activities, fun games, music, dance, karaokes, and unlimited opportunities to win branded merch and meal vouchers.

Commenting on the expansion, Buzugbe Victoria, marketing coordinator, Burger King said: “Due to popular demand by our amazing consumers in this part of Lagos, here we are – The Home of the Whopper has now landed in Gbagada and we are confident that our consumers here will enjoy our world-famous flame-grilled flavor, including our iconic WHOPPER® sandwich and experience our brand their way.”

“Some of our favorite things about Burger King Gbagada are the people, Gbagada is a residential family-centric area with lots of families that have been waiting patiently to enjoy the Real Burger Experience and we couldn’t be more excited to provide just that.”

“Our store positioning is also great, it is very accessible, so you can just stop by easily, order your way, and easily navigate through any route as well.”

“Customers can expect menu expansion in the nearest future; we are looking to adding some more exciting options to our current menu offers which could be more breakfast appropriate. Our prices are pretty friendly as we have our customers in mind at all times. We are currently running a N1000 King deal besides other monthly and quarterly promos that we do.”

Victoria also noted that customers can be assured of the same great quality across all its outlets and ordering channels so whether you decide to dine-in, order via the BK Nigeria website or mobile app, be assured it’s 100percent the Real Deal!

Elated customer, Bala Franklin who won a burger voucher from the spin and win game shared that Burger King has “made good on their promise” to deliver nothing short of excellence to Nigerians.

According to Franklin, the presence of the fast-food chain has brought excitement to college students and families who have been excited about the prospect of an outlet being opened in Gbagada.