Burger king whopper index shows naira overvalued

The Nigerian naira is overvalued by 11.8 percent, a BusinessDay analysis using a Burger King Whopper Index has shown.

In 1986, The Economist magazine famously created its Big Mac Index, a guide to the fair value of a currency based on the principle of Purchasing-Power Parity (PPP), which states that the price of a bundle of goods in one country should be equal to the price of the same bundle in another country, once their currencies have been adjusted for the exchange rate.

This is expressed with a basket of goods and services which means that the bundle must be the same in every country where it is made.

Using the PPP theory, the Big Mac index narrows it down to a specific good; a McDonald’s Big Mac. This is because the burger contains the same ingredient in every country where it is made.

Therefore, if the price of a Big Mac in any country is compared against the US dollar and the Big Mac index exchange rate is calculated, it can show whether currencies are overvalued or undervalued.

However, the Big Mac is not sold in every country, especially in Africa. Therefore, BusinessDay created a Burger King index, based on the price of a Whopper.

Burger King is the world’s second-largest fast-food hamburger chain behind McDonald’s, the largest. It recently entered the Nigerian market and it also has franchises across Egypt, Ghana, Mauritius, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Kenya, South Africa, and Morocco.

The Big Mac Methodology is applied to Burger King Whopper prices in six African countries including Nigeria.

The index is calculated by dividing the price of a Whopper Burger King in one country in its local currency by the price of a Whopper Burger King in the US to obtain an exchange rate.

Read also: Nigeria’s 10 most profitable companies in 2021

The price of a Burger King whopper in Nigeria cost N3000 while it is sold for $6.49 in the United States. When the price in Nigeria is divided by the price in the US, a Burger King Index exchange rate of 462 is obtained. This figure is then compared to the actual foreign exchange rate of N413 and it shows that the naira is overvalued by 11.86 percent.

An overvalued exchange rate implies that a country’s currency is too high for the state of the economy. This means goods are relatively more expensive in that country.

Likewise, the currency of a nation is said to be undervalued when its value in foreign exchange is low. This means goods are relatively cheap in the country.

While Nigeria’s exchange rate is overvalued, the analysis shows that South Africa’s currency is undervalued.

A Burger King whopper cost 62.9 rand in South Africa. When compared to the price in the US, a Burger King Index of 9.69 is obtained. With an exchange rate of 15.92, the index suggests the rand is undervalued by 39.1 percent.

According to the Big Mac Index by the Economist, the rand is one of the most undervalued currencies in the world. In 2021, the index suggests the rand was 67 percent undervalued.

“South Africa has a business environment that is friendlier in terms of regulation and this increases their chance of attracting investment and FX,” Mosope Arubayi, SSA Economist & Market Strategist, IC Group.

Unlike Nigeria, Arubayi said the most developed economy in Africa is able to “produce more locally and as a result can export more.”

South Africa’s highest inflation rate in 5 years at 5.5 percent is two times lower than Nigeria’s 15.4 percent inflation rate in November 2021.

Acknowledging that both countries are in two different terrains Ayo Ebo, Head, Retail Investment, Chapel Hill Denham said South Africa has relatively stable currency and is more of an exporting country than Nigeria.

“South Africa does not have insecurity challenges like Nigeria, it also does not have exchange rate volatility,” Ebo said.

In June 2021 while addressing a meeting, Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank told the conference that Nigeria’s spot naira rate was overvalued by up to 10 percent.

Nigeria relies on oil for 90 percent of foreign exchange and the price crash last year severely limited its access to dollars.

Since last year, the Central Bank of Nigeria has devalued the naira three times. The first adjustment on Naira occurred in March 2020, when the CBN moved the official exchange rate from N306/$1 to N360.

Three months later, the second adjustment on Naira occurred as CBN adjusted the exchange rate from N360/$1 to N381/$. This year the currency has been devalued 8.6 percent to N414/$ today since the beginning of 2021.

Despite this, the wide gap between the official naira exchange rate and the parallel market has persisted. Naira is trading at 573/$ in the black market today.

The Central Bank of Nigeria in July also ended the sales of foreign exchange to Bureau De Change operators citing that the parallel market has become conduit for illicit forex flow and graft.

Nigeria currently operates a managed float exchange regime, where the CBN can intervene in the market whenever it deems appropriate.

The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo recently asked if the CBN needs to move rates to reflect the market as much as possible to improve supply.

The Burger King Index also shows that Kenya’s currency is also over valued by 2.3 percent while the currencies in Egypt, Ghana and Morocco is undervalued by 39.8 percent, 11.4 percent and 8.8 percent respectively.