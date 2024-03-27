Meet 11 oldest African leaders above 70 in 2024

Africa, a continent with a huge youth population, is known for its gerontocratic style of leadership.

Despite the fact that many young leaders have emerged on the continent in recent times, Africa still has presidents and heads of state who are not only old but have overstayed in power.

These leaders have had significant impacts on their nations’ political landscapes, with some of their tenures being associated with autocracy and oppression.

Below are some of the continent’s leaders who are over 70 years of age.

Paul Biya



Biya of Cameroon is the oldest, at 91 years old. He has been in power since November 1982, making him one of the longest-serving leaders globally.

Nangolo Mbumba



Mbumba of Namibia, aged 82, became president after the death of President Hage Geingob in February 2024.

Alassane Ouattara



Ouattara of Ivory Coast, also 82 years old, has been president since 2010 and is noted for his contributions to the country’s recovery and growth.

Teodoro Nguema Mbasogo



Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea, aged 81, has been president since 1979 after overthrowing his uncle in a coup.

Emmerson Mnangagwa



Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, also 81 years old, has been president since November 2017, following a coup that ousted Robert Mugabe.

Nana Akufo-Addo



Akufo-Addo of Ghana, aged 79, has been president since 2017 and focuses on tackling corruption and improving the economy.

Joseph Boakai



Boakai, aged 79, was sworn in as the president of Liberia in January 2024. He succeeded George Weah, aged 51.

Yoweri Museveni

Museveni of Uganda, aged 79, has led the country since 1986, with a tenure marked by stability and controversies.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Tebboune of Algeria, aged 78, has been since December 2019, focusing on reform and stability post-political upheaval.

Ismail Omar Guelleh



Guelleh of Djibouti, also 76, has been in power since 1999, strengthening Djibouti’s strategic role in the Horn of Africa.

Bola Tinubu



Tinubu was sworn in as the president of Nigeria in May 2023. He will be 72 on March 29, 2024.