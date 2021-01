The news has arrived, at last. Yoweri Museveni, thirty-five years in office, Africa’s fourth longest-serving President, behind such worthies as Paul Biya, Teodoro Obiang, and Denis Sassou Nguesso, has been re-elected to the office of President of Uganda for another five-year term. One image of Museveni that quickly comes to mind is a terse exchange…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login