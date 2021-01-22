Nigeria records highest daily COVID-19 cases of 1,964

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday confirmed new 1,964 COVID-19 cases, highest daily infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

With the new figures reported on 21 January 2021, the COVID-19 cases in Nigeria reached a new record of 116,655 with a total of 93,646 recoveries and f 1,485 deaths.

A breakdown of the news cases shows Lagos State still leads with 824 new cases; FCT (246), Plateau (166), Kaduna (128)topped the list with the highest number of positive samples.

The cases in other states include; Ogun (76), Nasarawa (74), Anambra (69), Edo (50), Rivers (45), Ondo (44), Niger (40), Oyo (38), Adamawa (35), Kano (31), Akwa Ibom (27), Gombe (19), Kwara (13), Ekiti (12), Delta (6), Kebbi (6), Bauchi (5), Ebonyi (4), Osun (3), and Zamfara (1).