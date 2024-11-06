Ethiopia to construct Africa’s largest airport by 2030

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

The government of Ethiopia has begun the process of constructing the largest airport in Africa to be launched by 2030.

Prime minister Abiy Ahmed made this known during his address to the lower house of the parliament, the House of Peoples’ Representatives Wednesday. He noted that construction of what is touted to be Africa’s largest airport has begun.

“We have initiated steps to construct Africa’s largest airport,” he said.

According to reports, the new airport will be linked to existing infrastructure via rail that will cater to 80 million passengers annually. The project is also intended to handle 100 million passengers a year and provide parking for 270 aircraft.

In line with this the Prime minister also said that Ethiopian Airlines has placed an order for 124 new aircraft.

“Ordering 124 planes is no small feat; it’s a remarkable achievement,” the Ethiopian leader stated.

“This expansion not only solidifies Ethiopian Airlines as the largest aircraft operator in Africa but also positions it as a powerhouse with a substantial airport facility,” he added.

The new airport is designed as a four runway airport according to Mesfin Tesaw, the head of the state-owned airline.

The project has been awarded to Sidara, a Dubai-based engineering and consulting business, which is saddled with the responsibility of designing the airport, with the company’s head of operations as Tariq Al Qanni.

The airline anticipates completion in 2029 and it would be built near the town of Bishoftu, around 45 km (28 miles) from the country’s capital Addis Ababa.

