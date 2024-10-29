Ethiopian Airlines resumes flight to Monrovia, Liberia

Ethiopian Airlines has announced the resumption of its passenger services to Monrovia, Liberia, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening connections across the African continent.

Starting on November 30, 2024, the airline will offer three weekly flights to Liberia’s capital, restoring a critical air link that will enhance connectivity in West Africa and contribute to the region’s economic development.

This service resumption is a testament to Ethiopian Airlines’ continued expansion within Africa, where it has long been a driving force in facilitating trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

By reintroducing flights to Monrovia, Ethiopian Airlines aims to support Liberia’s socio-economic growth while providing travellers with seamless connections to the rest of the world through the airline’s extensive global network. Flight ET933 is scheduled to depart from Addis Ababa every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:30 AM, arriving in Monrovia at 01:50 PM.

Conversely, flight ET932 will leave Monrovia every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 10:20 AM, with an arrival time in Addis Ababa at 08:40 PM.

The schedule is designed to accommodate both business and leisure travellers, ensuring a smooth connection to the airline’s extensive global network. Ethiopian will deploy its ultra-modern aircraft on the route.

