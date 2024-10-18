Ethiopian Airlines to introduce newest aircraft

Ethiopian Airlines has disclosed that it will soon introduce its newest aircraft, Airbus A350-1000, to its fleet in Lagos, Nigeria.

Adetola Alabi, the airline’s sales manager, who stated this during the Akwaaba African Travel Market in Lagos said the aircraft offers comfort, luxury, and technological advancements.

Alabi said passengers can expect a spacious and modern cabin with wider seats, more legroom, and a premium travel experience. The A350-1000 also features cutting-edge entertainment systems, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a quieter, smoother flight.

She said Ethiopian Airlines has been a steadfast presence in Nigeria since the country’s independence in 1960, noting that despite challenging times, including the Nigerian Civil War the airline has remained committed to serving the Nigerian market.

Alabi highlighted Ethiopian Airlines’ significant milestones to include its international expansion and vision 2035 amongst others.

“The airline’s inaugural international flight was to Cairo in 1946, marking the beginning of its global network.

“By 2035, Ethiopian Airlines aims to become one of the top 20 leading aviation groups worldwide, serving 209 international and 31 domestic destinations with a fleet of 271 aircraft,” she said

“The airline currently serves four Nigerian cities: Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Enugu, connecting passengers to over 140 international destinations.

“Ethiopian Airlines has received numerous accolades for its exceptional service, including the U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award and Best Airline in Africa for seven consecutive years,” she further said.

She said that as Ethiopian Airlines continues to grow and innovate as the airline remains committed to providing exceptional service to its passengers and contributing to the development of African aviation.

Alabi noted that the introduction of the Airbus A350-1000 marks a significant milestone in this journey, promising a new era of travel for Nigerian passengers.

