Ethiopian Airlines expands African reach with new Port Sudan service

Ethiopian Airlines has announced the launch of a daily flight service to Port Sudan, Sudan, commencing on October 15, 2024.

This expansion further strengthens Ethiopian’s commitment to enhancing connectivity across the African continent and beyond, fostering regional socio-economic growth and facilitating trade and tourism.

The new route will provide travel options for passengers travelling between Ethiopia and Sudan, as well as connecting travellers from across the vast Ethiopian Airlines network to this significant Red Sea port city.

The introduction of this service underscores Ethiopian’s dedication to serving the evolving needs of the African market and contributing to the continent’s economic development.

By connecting Port Sudan to its extensive global network, Ethiopian Airlines aims to unlock new opportunities for businesses, travellers, and communities, promoting cross-border collaboration and cultural exchange.

The inaugural flight, ET350, will depart from Addis Ababa at 11:00 and arrive in Port Sudan at 12:15. The return flight, ET 351, will leave Port Sudan at 14:15, arriving back in Addis Ababa at 17:30. Both flights will be operated by Boeing 737 Max aircraft, ensuring a comfortable and reliable journey.

“We are pleased to connect our Sudanese brothers and sisters from Port Sudan to Addis Ababa, and to the rest of the world using our extensive global network,” says Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.

“By introducing daily flights to Port Sudan, we are bridging cultures and economies. This expansion is a testament to our unwavering dedication to serve our continent and its people, driving progress and prosperity through the skies.”

With the inclusion of Port Sudan, Ethiopian Airlines expands its network to 66 destinations within Africa.

The inauguration of this new route emphasises Ethiopian Airlines’ dedication to broadening its presence throughout Africa, while simultaneously enhancing connectivity for both business and leisure travellers.

Port Sudan, a city strategically situated along the Red Sea, acts as an essential centre for commerce and economics in the region.

This development offers a gateway to the diverse cultural history and burgeoning economic prospects of Sudan.