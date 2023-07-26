ECOWAS commences peace talks in Niger Republic

The Economic Community of West African States ( ECOWAS) is to immediately commence peace process to restore the democratically leadership in that country.

This was part of the resolution of the meeting between President Bola Tinubu, the Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and the President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Talon who spoke with State House journalists after the meeting, described the situation in Niger Republic as “serious enough”.

He disclosed that ECOWAS and President Tinubu as the Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, as well as with Benin Republic is currently taking the situation “seriously”, adding that the subregion “ must act quickly”.

“I believe that all means will be used if necessary to restore constitutional order in Niger, but the ideal would be for everything to happen in peace and harmony,” he said.

“So, as the President has committed, the mediation actions will be reinforced this very evening so that this situation can be settled in peace, between brothers because even when what is not acceptable is done, it is necessary that in peace, we can correct this. This is our first option and we think it will be a success.”

President Bola had earlier held closed door meeting with his counterpart from Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to find solutions to the uneasy situation in the Nigerian neighbouring country.

The meeting between the West African leaders came amidst worrying signs of political upheaval in Niger Republic, with which both countries share their northern borders.

It was gathered that the situation if not quickly checked, has the capacity to disrupt regional peace

The President had earlier condemned the developments in Nigeria’s northern neighours where soldiers were said to have barricaded President Mohamed Bazoum inside the presidential palace in the country’s capital, Niamey.

“I am in close consultation with other leaders in our region, and we shall protect our hard-earned democracy in line with the universally acceptable principle of constitutionalism,” Tinubu had said in a statement personally issued by him.

Apart from the situation in Niger, Nigeria was already mulling full re-opening of its borders with Benin Republic.