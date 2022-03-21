Zelensky ready to negotiate with Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, has said that he is ready to negotiate with Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, as he thinks that the war cannot end without this channel.

Zelensky said this during an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday where he stated that he has been ready to take this step for the last two years, adding that it is the dignity of Ukrainians and its army to strike back, unfortunately, that is not going to preserve lives.

“Although people will think the dialogue is shallow and will not resolve anything, If there is a one percent chance for us to stop this war, I think we need to take that chance, Ukraine is losing innocent people daily as the Russian forces are in to exterminate and kill us all,” he said.

However, he warned that if the format of the proposed negotiations fails, it could lead to a third World War.

Zelensky said he had previously appealed to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to be told clearly whether Ukraine could join the alliance.

“The response was very clear, you’re not going to be a NATO member, but publicly, the doors will remain open,” he said.

The Ukrainian president said if Ukraine had been admitted into NATO earlier, Russia would not have invaded, adding that his goal is to ensure the safety of his citizens and his country.