World’s 5 most lethal missiles

Missiles have become the backbone of modern military technology, offering speed, precision, and destructive power. These high-tech weapons, ranging from short-range tactical missiles to intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), have redefined warfare.

Here the top five most lethal missiles in the world.

Read also:Nigerian Military intensifies crackdown on oil theft, arrests 18 suspects, recovers N793.2m

1. RS-28 Sarmat (Satan 2) – Russia

Russia’s RS-28 Sarmat, often referred to as the Satan 2, is one of the most fearsome ICBMs ever developed. Capable of delivering multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs), this missile can carry up to 10 heavy nuclear warheads or 15 lighter ones. With a range of up to 18,000 km, it can strike targets almost anywhere on Earth. The Sarmat is also designed to evade missile defense systems, making it a significant threat in nuclear deterrence.

2. DF-41 – China

China’s DF-41, a solid-fueled ICBM, is one of the longest-range missiles in the world, with a reach of up to 15,000 km. It is capable of carrying up to 10 MIRVs, allowing it to target multiple cities simultaneously. The DF-41 is a key component of China’s nuclear deterrence strategy, as it can be launched from land or mobile platforms, enhancing its survivability in a first-strike scenario.

Read also:25 countries without military forces

3. Trident II (D5) – USA

The Trident II (D5) is a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) used by the United States and the United Kingdom. It is a key element of the U.S. nuclear triad, capable of delivering multiple warheads with high accuracy over a range of 12,000 km. The Trident II is praised for its reliability and precision, making it one of the most lethal and enduring strategic missiles.

4. Agni-V – India

India’s Agni-V is a road-mobile ICBM with a range of 5,500 to 8,000 km, placing many major cities in Asia and Europe within its reach. The Agni-V is designed to carry nuclear warheads and is equipped with MIRV technology, allowing it to strike multiple targets simultaneously. As part of India’s strategic deterrent, the Agni-V bolsters its ability to respond to any nuclear threat from adversaries.

Read also:Foreign military base, bandits and northern leaders

5. Minuteman III – USA

The Minuteman III is the U.S.’s land-based ICBM, forming the backbone of the American strategic missile arsenal. First deployed in the 1970s, this missile has been continually upgraded to remain effective in the modern era. It can deliver up to three MIRVs with a range of over 13,000 km, providing the United States with rapid-response nuclear strike capabilities.

Share