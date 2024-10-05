Nigerian Military intensifies crackdown on oil theft, arrests 18 suspects, recovers N793.2m

The Nigerian Armed Forces have arrested 18 individuals involved in the theft of crude oil valued at N793.2 million in one week, in a major effort to combat oil theft.

This development was disclosed in a recent operational update by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), highlighting the success of the military’s ongoing operations in the South-South region.

The operation, aimed at protecting Nigeria’s resources, came as part of military effort to eliminate illegal activities.

In addition to preventing the oil theft, the military reported the neutralization of 118 terrorists and the arrest of 97 individuals involved in various criminal activities across the country.

Read also: Crude oil theft: Over 8,000 illegal refineries destroyed in six months- NNPCL

Troops also successfully rescued 96 kidnapped hostages, further demonstrating the military’s commitment to restoring peace and security.

The update, signed by Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, detailed significant arms recoveries, including 87 assorted weapons and 2,244 rounds of ammunition.

“In the Niger Delta, troops destroyed illegal refining sites and seized large quantities of stolen crude oil and refined products. Over 600,000 litres of crude oil and nearly 13,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) were recovered during the operation”, Buba said.

According to Buba, the military’s haul included one PKT gun, one PKM, one RPG, 43 AK47 rifles, and several other firearms, as well as mobile phones, vehicles, and cash totaling N778,560.

The military reiterated its determination to dismantle terrorist networks and criminal infrastructure, with ongoing operations targeting key areas across the country.

According him, the Armed Forces are focused on adopting new strategies to ensure the continued safety and security of Nigeria’s citizens.

“Troops will continue to make gains on multiple fronts in addressing oil theft, terrorism, and insecurity”, he noted.

Share