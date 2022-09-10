World leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth ll

The world mourns the passing of the former monarch of United Kingdom Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday afternoon at her Balmoral residence in Scotland.

Tributes keep coming in from world leaders such as Liz Truss the newly elected Prime Minister of Britain.

“On behalf of a grieving nation I offer my deepest condolences on the passing of Her Majesty. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built,” Truss said.

The thoughts of this government and this nation are with His Majesty The King and his family.”

For America’s President Joe Biden and his wife Jill the Monarch’s death was the end of an era.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era,” they said in a joint statement.

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.

“She was the first British monarch to whom people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection—whether they heard her on the radio as a young princess speaking to the children of the United Kingdom, or gathered around their televisions for her coronation, or watched her final Christmas speech or her Platinum Jubilee on their phones. And she, in turn, dedicated her whole life to their service.

“Supported by her beloved Prince Philip for 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example. She endured the dangers and deprivations of a world war alongside the British people and rallied them during the devastation of a global pandemic to look to better days ahead. Through her dedication to her patronages and charities, she supported causes that uplifted people and expanded opportunity. By showing friendship and respect to newly independent nations around the world, she elevated the cause of liberty and fostered enduring bonds that helped strengthen the Commonwealth, which she loved so deeply, into a community to promote peace and shared values.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special.

“We first met the Queen in 1982, traveling to the UK as part of a Senate delegation. And we were honored that she extended her hospitality to us in June 2021 during our first overseas trip as President and First Lady, where she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom. All told, she met 14 American presidents. She helped Americans commemorate both the anniversary of the founding of Jamestown and the bicentennial of our independence. And she stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that “Grief is the price we pay for love.

In the years ahead, we look forward to continuing a close friendship with The King and The Queen Consort. Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief. We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

Barack and Michelle Obama

Former American President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle also released a joint statement:

“From the day of her coronation … Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has captivated the world. Today, Michelle and I join so many others who are celebrating her life and mourning her passing.”

“Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity.” The Hawaii native shared further sentiments, stating, “Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance.”

Muhammadu Buhari

The president of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari tributes stated that “My family and I, and the more than 200 million Nigerians, have learned with immense sadness of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and the end of her unique and wonderful 70-year reign. She was the only British Sovereign known to 90 percent of our population.

Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom, and the entire Commonwealth, as we join the entire world in mourning this loss.

The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth ll, a towering global personality and an outstanding leader. She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth and the entire world a better place.

In the president’s final statement he congratulated the newly elected British prime minister Liz Truss “I welcome the ascension of His Majesty King Charles III to the throne, in line with tradition, and pray that his reign will witness continuing robust relations between our two nations.”

Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said “I met Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the last Commonwealth meeting which was held in London in 2018 where we spent some time looking at letters that former President Nelson Mandela sent to the Queen, and we reminisced about the great statesman that Her Majesty so respected.

Her Majesty was an extraordinary & world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life & legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The Queen’s commitment & dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble & virtuous example to the world

On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, I wish to express my profound and sincere condolences to His Majesty, King Charles III on the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Bola Tinubu

APC presidential aspirant Bola Tinubu also sent his tribute which states “ With the sad passing, today, of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom has lost one of its greatest ever monarchs and the world has lost a much cherished, revered and admired Icon.

Her Energy, dedication, deep sense of duty and firm belief in the glory of the United Kingdom, particularly in the most troubling and troubled times of her long and distinguished reign, are the lasting legacies for which she shall always be remembered.

Her visits to these shores were always beautiful occasions and the respect and esteem with which she was always held by the Nigerian people helped to maintain the strong bond of friendship that subsists between our two nations.

My family’s thoughts and prayers are with the new King, Charles III, the entire Royal Family and all commonwealth nations at this time of mourning and sadness. May she rest in eternal peace.”

Nana Akufo-Addo

The president of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo said “ On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend deepest condolences to the new British monarch, King Charles III, the RoyalFamily, the Prime Minister, and the Government and people of Great Britain on the death, today, of HM Queen Elizabeth II

The Ghanaian people have very fond memories of the two visits she made to Ghana during her reign, and, on both occasions, we remember the friendliness, elegance, style and sheer joy she brought to the performance of her duties

As Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, she superintendent over the dramatic transformation of the Union, and steered it to pay greater attention to our shared values and better governance. She was the rock that kept the organisation sturdy and true to its positive beliefs.

We shall miss her inspiring presence, her calm, her steadiness, and, above all, her great love and belief in the higher purpose of the Commonwealth of Nations, and in its capacity to be a force for good in our world.

She was a cherished and revered monarch of the British people, the longest-serving in their history, who will be sorely missed. We are saddened by her departure.

In honour of her memory, I have directed that all official flags in the nation fly at half-mast for seven (7) days, as from tomorrow, Friday, 9th September.

May God bless her soul and give her peaceful rest in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again.”

Atiku Abubakar

Former Nigeria Vice President and the current People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar said in his tribute that “ The passing of Queen Elizabeth II comes to everyone around the globe with a rude shock.

Her passing is an end of a golden era. Her reign was epochal, not just in the United Kingdom but the entire Commonwealth.

The world has known only one Queen, and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II will be the end of an impactful reign, and for the rest of our humanity, it shall be the beginning of history.

My thoughts and prayers are with the people and government of the United Kingdom and, importantly, the RoyalFamily.

May the soul of the Queen Rest In Peace.”

Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said in his tribute that “ Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I

remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”

Justin Trudeau

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his tribute said “ It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.

As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time.”

Goodluck Jonathan

Nigeria’s former president Goodluck Jonathan said “ My deepest condolences to King Charles, the United Kingdom and the entire Commonwealth over the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history.

She was a well-loved sovereign with a strong sense of duty and service, a champion of social change and a protagonist of modern Britain.

Her Majesty was a remarkable matriarch who exemplified dignity, selflessness, and compassion and, for a long time, stood as a symbol of unity in the Commonwealth.

Her death will be deeply felt across the world

May God comfort her family and grant her soul eternal repose.”

Paul Kagame

Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame in his words said “ In this moment of sorrow at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we recall her 70 years of stewardship of the Commonwealth of Nations. The modern Commonwealth is her legacy.

I extend my deepest condolences to His Majesty the King, Her Majesty the Queen Consort, and the entire Royal Family, as well as the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth”.

Anthony Albanese

Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese in his words said “ This morning I signed the condolence book for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, offering the deepest sympathies to the King, the Royal Family, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, from the people of Australia.

In our grief, we give thanks for Her Majesty’s life and example, her devotion to duty, faith and family.

We remember and honour her affection for our country and her grace and kindness to our people. May she rest in eternal peace.”

Narendra Modi

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi in his tribute speech said “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour.

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture.”

Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in his tribute to the late monarch said “ On behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan, I convey our most sincere prayers and thoughts to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for her early and complete recovery.

Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, people & government of the UK.”

Fumio Kishida

Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida in his tribute said “Following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, we visited the British Embassy and registered our condolences. The death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a great loss not only for the United Kingdom but also for the international community. I offer my heartfelt condolences.”

Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka’s president Ranil Wickremesinghe in his words said “ I am saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a symbol of stability and endurance, and she will be greatly missed. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.”

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky in his tribute said “ It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Peter Obi

Former Anambra Governor and Labor Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi in his words said “ I am saddened to hear of the passing on of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch of the United Kingdom. My thoughts and prayers are with the RoyalFamily , the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth nations, over this irreplaceable loss.

Hers was an impactful reign and beautiful and explored life devoted to democratic ideals, charity, selflessness and empathy. She will always be remembered by the lives, organisations, institutions and countries she positively touched during her reign.

May she rest in eternal peace.”

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

Maldives’ President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in his words said “ It is with great sorrow that I learnt of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

HM the Queen was a shining example of public service, resilience and devotion to one’s country and the greater community of nations.

The people of Maldives join me in offering our sincere condolences to His Majesty the King and members of the RoyalFamily and the people of the UK and the Commonwealth in this time of national mourning.”

Yoweri Museveni

The president of Uganda Yoweri Museveni in his words said that “ Mama Janet & I were deeply saddened when we got the news of the passing on of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth ll.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

The president also shared a link to another special tribute to the late monarch

bit.ly/3qogViz.

Uhuru Kenyatta

The president of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta in his message described the late monarch as “a towering global icon of selfless service to humanity.”

Uhuru Kenyatta also packaged a special tribute via a link http://bit.ly/3QDSDMc

Sahle-Work Zewde

The president of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde in her message she said “ Heartfelt condolences of the Ethiopian people and of my own to the RoyalFamily and the people of the UnitedKingdom on the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II,a dignified towering woman Leader. We keep fond memories of her visit to Ethiopia including to the source of Abaye/Nile.”

Samia Suhulu

The president of Tanzania Samia Suhulu in her tribute said “ I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of all Tanzanians, I send my sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the British people. The Queen will be remembered around the world as a pillar of strength, peace, unity and stability.”

Evariste Ndayishimiye

The president of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye in his message said “ I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Royal family and the friendly people of United Kingdom. She has been an inspiration for generations around the world and will be remembered for her great leadership.”

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

The president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in his message said “ I pass my deepest condolences & that of my nation to the government, people & Royal family of the UK on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen represented her nation & citizens with great honour & dignity at home & on the world stage throughout her reign.”

Katrin Jakobsdottir

The prime minister of Iceland Katrin Jakobsdottir in her message said “Queen Elizabeth will be remembered for her commitment and duty towards her people and for being a strong and courageous woman. I will remember her curiosity and warmth. My deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

Frank Bainimarama

The prime minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama in his tribute said “ Fijian hearts are heavy this morning as we bid farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We will always treasure the joy of her visits to Fiji along with every moment that her grace, courage, and wisdom were a comfort and inspiration to our people, even a world away.”

Jonas Gahr Støre

The Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, said in his words that “The passing of Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of an era. She was truly remarkable in her dedication and lifelong service to her people. Our thoughts are with the people in the UK and the Commonwealth and with the members of the Queen’s family.”

Lee Hsien Loong

The prime minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong in his words said “ Deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty was the very heart & soul of the UK. On behalf of the Singapore Govt, I extend my deepest condolences to King Charles III & RoyalFamily, PM Truss liz & the British people.