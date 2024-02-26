Why Palestinian Prime Minister Resigned today

Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister, announced that he would resign to facilitate the formation of a broad consensus among Palestinians regarding political arrangements following Israel’s war against the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, on Monday.

This is amid increasing pressure from the United States on President Mahmoud Abbas to overhaul the Palestinian Authority, as international efforts have intensified to halt the fighting in Gaza and initiate work on a political framework to govern the enclave post-war.

Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh resigns – Here’s Why Shtayyeh’s resignation must still be accepted by Abbas, who may request him to continue as caretaker until a permanent replacement is designated. In a statement to the cabinet, Shtayyeh, an academic economist who assumed office in 2019, stated that the subsequent stage would need to consider the emerging reality in Gaza, which has been devastated by nearly five months of intense fighting, according to Reuters.

He mentioned that the next phase would necessitate “new governmental and political arrangements that take into account the emerging reality in the Gaza Strip, the national unity talks, and the urgent need for an inter-Palestinian consensus.” Additionally, it would require “the extension of the Authority’s authority over the entire land, Palestine.”

Reuters reported that the Palestinian Authority, established 30 years ago under the interim Oslo Peace Accords, exercises limited governance over parts of the occupied West Bank but relinquished control in Gaza following a conflict with Hamas in 2007. Efforts have been made by Fatah, the faction controlling the PA, and Hamas to reach an agreement on a unity government and are scheduled to convene in Moscow on Wednesday. A senior Hamas official remarked that the move should be followed by a broader agreement on governance for the Palestinians. “The resignation of Shtayyeh’s government only makes sense if it comes within the context of national consensus on arrangements for the next phase,” stated senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri.

Israel has pledged to dismantle Hamas and maintains that, for security reasons, it will not accept Palestinian Authority rule over Gaza post-war, which erupted following a Hamas-led assault on southern Israel on Oct. 7, resulting in casualties of approximately 1,200 Israelis and foreigners, according to Israeli reports. Thus far, nearly 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza conflict, as per Palestinian health authorities, and nearly the entire population has been displaced.