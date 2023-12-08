US-UK Secretaries meet, discuss Ukraine, Middle East, and China

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron met in Washington on Thursday, emphasising the critical importance of the US-UK relationship in addressing global challenges.

They discussed various topics, including supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression, the Middle East situation focusing on Israel and Gaza, efforts to secure hostages, and strategies concerning China.

Their meeting highlighted shared objectives in global security, economic support for Ukraine, humanitarian concerns, and collaborative actions in addressing international issues.

The dialogue emphasised the need for unity among allies in facing global challenges.

On Gaza, Blinken said, “We also discussed the ongoing conflict and Israeli campaign in Gaza. We both recently returned from the Middle East. We’re also both united on behalf of our countries in support of Israel’s right to do everything it possibly can to ensure that October 7th never happens again. And at the same time, we’re committed to our conviction that Israel must do everything it can to protect civilians and ensure that humanitarian assistance flows into Gaza.”

He reiterated the importance of Israel avoiding as many civilian casualties as possible.

He said, “For our part, the United States has made clear that Israel has to make maximum efforts to avoid civilian casualties, even as Hamas continues to use civilians as human shields—and, as well, to sustain and indeed increase the humanitarian assistance that’s going to people who need it—men, women, and children; food, medicine, water, fuel.”

Blinken also reflected on efforts made to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, stressing the importance of preventing conflict escalation in the Middle East.

He highlighted concerns about attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, attributing them to Iran-backed sources.

His final statement also reflected on current measures to arrest the escalating violence and promote stability in areas like the West Bank.

The dialogue also underscores discussions on engaging with China and fostering unity among allies to address global challenges.

David Cameron, who just got appointed as the new UK Foreign Secretary, appreciated the hospitality of the Blinken and the US governments for their unwavering support in promoting peace and dealing with global peace-threatening issues.

The former UK prime minister’s statement focused on the importance of strengthening the US-UK relationship to address global challenges.

This relationship’s priority areas include supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression, focusing on the Middle East situation, securing hostages, and developing strategies regarding China.

Cameron underscored the vital need to support Ukraine against Russian aggression, mentioning that it’s not only a European security issue but also a concern for US security.

He highlighted progress made by Ukrainians and the strategic importance of backing Ukraine economically, diplomatically, and militarily.

Discussions also covered the Middle East, emphasising support for Israel while prioritising civilian safety and the release of hostages.

Future planning for Gaza and Israel’s security was part of the discussion. He said, “In terms of the future, we have to start not only providing the aid that is necessary for people in Gaza, possibly using maritime routes as well as land-based routes if that is necessary, but also thinking about the future after this military operation is over.”

They expressed concerns over China’s actions and advocated for a collective approach with allies in addressing issues concerning China.