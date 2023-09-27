US reads riot act on Mexican, Columbian drug barons

The United States has read the riot act on two of the most dangerous illicit drug cartels in the world: nine members of the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel and the leader of the Clan del Golfo, one of Colombia’s largest criminal enterprises.

In a press statement issued by Anthony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, on Tuesday, the U.S. government said that it is “leading the global efforts to stop the illicit manufacture and trafficking of fentanyl, a leading cause of death of people aged 18 to 49 in the United States.”

The U.S. government added that it is taking action to target transnational criminals responsible for a significant portion of the illicit fentanyl, cocaine, and other deadly drugs trafficked into the United States.

As a consequence of its renewed action against illicit drug trafficking, it explained that it has decided to sanction ten individuals involved in the production of illicit drugs, including nine Sinaloa Cartel members in Mexico and the leader of the Clan del Golfo, one of Colombia’s largest criminal enterprises responsible for the majority of the cocaine production and trafficking in Colombia.

It added that this action shows a renewed commitment from the U.S. government to saving lives by breaking up illegal drug supply networks.

Blinken concluded, “These designations follow the Department of State’s announcement of rewards under the Narcotic Rewards Program for information leading to the arrest or conviction of seven of the ten individuals designated today.

“The Department of State has also mobilised a global coalition that is strengthening international cooperation and driving innovative actions to disrupt the illicit synthetic drug supply chains, from production to smuggling to distribution.”

The US government call follows a similar call by the Nigerian government to deal ruthlessly with drug traffickers, urging the African continent to get off the hook from drug barons.

The Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, made this call at the opening ceremony of the 31st meeting of the Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies, Africa (HONLAF) in Abuja.

Speaking through Vice President Kashim Shettima, he urged African drug enforcement agency heads to redouble their efforts in combating substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking within their nations.

“If we don’t dismantle the criminal enterprises that threaten our future and build a brighter tomorrow for all Africans, we will remain in chains in a diseased and amoral world, as will our children and their children,” President Tinubu said.

According to a report from the Center for Disease Control in the U.S., “drug overdoses in the country have claimed more lives than AIDS, traffic accidents, and shootings, and 70 percent of the deaths are men between the ages of 25 and 54.”

The CDC also reported in a recent report that “over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.”

Who is Clan del Golfo?

Clan del Golfo, also known as the Gulf Clan, is a powerful criminal organisation based in Colombia.

It originated as an offshoot of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), a paramilitary group, and has since evolved into one of the most prominent criminal organisations in Colombia.

Clan del Golfo is heavily involved in drug trafficking, particularly cocaine production and distribution.

They are known for their involvement in various criminal activities, including drug trafficking, illegal mining, extortion, and violence.

Colombian authorities have been engaged in efforts to combat this criminal group due to its significant impact on the country’s security and stability.