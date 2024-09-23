UN urged to include Taiwan in its frameworks, UNGA meetings

Taiwanese Government has urged the United Nations to include Taiwan in its frameworks, including UNGA meetings, as part of efforts to create a more secure and prosperous world.

Andy Yih-Ping Liu, Trade Representative and Chief of Taiwan Mission in Nigeria in a statement ahead of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said the ultimate goal of the UN is global peace, solidarity and sustainability for all peoples of the world.

He said that excluding Taiwan’s 23 million citizens from participating in the world body undermines the stability of the Asian region and jeopardises global peace, stressing that Taiwan is key to global peace and success of UN system

According to him, Taiwan has consistently engaged as a crucial partner in global supply chains, being the producer of over 90 percent of the world’s high-end semiconductors and a significant portion of the advanced chips driving the AI revolution.

In the statement, he said additionally, Taiwan Strait sees half of the world’s seaborne trade, making it a vital international waterway.

“Despite the peace and stability that have benefited billions of people worldwide, courtesy of efforts of Taiwan, China continues to escalate its aggressive actions against Taiwan. This persistent behaviour by China undermines the stability of the region and jeopardises global peace.

“Interestingly, in recent years, world leaders have emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait during bilateral and multilateral gatherings such as the G7, EU, NATO, and ASEAN meetings.

“However, the United Nations (UN) has yet to take action to address the challenges posed by China or to include Taiwan in its system. The 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) commences this month, while the General Debate follows subsequently. However, while the ultimate goal of the UN emphasizes global peace, solidarity and sustainability for all peoples of the world, you may wish to note that Taiwan’s 23 million citizens are still excluded from participating in the world body.

“It is our considered view that the most pressing tasks facing the United Nations is to resist succumbing to pressure from the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) and refrain from further distorting UN General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758, which was adopted in 1971. The PRC has been deliberately misrepresenting Resolution 2758 and falsely conflating it with its own “one China principle,” which differs from the “one China policy” adopted by many countries.

“This has led to the relentless suppression of Taiwan’s legitimate right to participate meaningfully in the UN and its specialised agencies.

“The consequences of this misrepresentation extend beyond denying Taiwanese citizens and journalists access to UN premises. It also prevents them from attending meetings, engaging in newsgathering, and participating in various activities.

“Beijing’s manipulation of Resolution 2758 to propagate the falsehood that Taiwan is part of the PRC is a key element in a broader campaign to lay the groundwork for a potential armed invasion of Taiwan.

“However, it is important to note that Resolution 2758 specifically addresses China’s representation in the UN and does not mention Taiwan. It does not assert that Taiwan is part of the PRC or grant the PRC the right to represent Taiwan within the UN system. In essence, the resolution is unrelated to Taiwan.

“It is overdue for the international community to address these issues and uphold the principles of fairness, transparency, and respect for sovereignty. Fortunately, in recent months, numerous senior US officials have spoken out against the People’s Republic of China’s misrepresentation of Resolution 2758 in order to justify its unfounded claim over Taiwan. Additionally, on July 30, the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, an international organisation consisting of more than 250 members of parliament from 38 countries and the EU, demonstrated tangible support for Taiwan by passing a model resolution on Resolution 2758.

“In order to uphold international peace and security as outlined in the UN Charter, it is imperative that the UN return to and promote a correct interpretation of Resolution 2758 and explore strategies to counter the PRC’s aggressive aspirations.”

Arguing the need for Taiwan to participate in the UN, the statement added: “For many decades, Taiwan has consistently demonstrated itself as a responsible and trustworthy partner in various collaborations. In recent years, Taiwan has also made significant contributions towards achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“Recognizing the value of Taiwan’s active involvement in the UN system, it is evident that embracing Taiwan’s meaningful participation would be the most effective strategy for preventing potential regional crises, upholding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and fostering global prosperity.

“Looking towards the future, Taiwan remains committed to fulfilling its role on the global stage. By collaborating with like-minded nations to uphold robust and sustainable global supply chains, particularly within the semiconductor industry, Taiwan is dedicated to driving progress and innovation for years to come.