UK’s Prince Harry to receive ‘more than £4m’ on 40th birthday as gift from late Queen

Prince Harry is set to receive a share of an £8m fund on his 40th birthday as part of a gift in the will of The Queen Mother.

The Duke of Sussex celebrates his birthday on September 15 and will take his share of the fund put aside to all Elizabeth’s great grandchildren.

The first part of his share of the total £19m fund was taken by the Prince when he turned 21 in 2005.

William turned 40 in 2022 and Harry will now take the rest of the £8m that was not taken by his brother.

Other royals of his generation will also benefit when they turn 40 thanks to the Queen Mother’s agreement, struck in 1994. Elizabeth died in 2002 when she was 102.

The Times reported that Harry will take the “bulk” of the tax free £8m because he is in receipt of the fortune from the Duchy of Cornwall as heir apparent.

Prince Harry was only 10 when the details of the will agreement were made but the money might be timely with the royal now increasingly needing to financially fend for himself.

William received £23.6m last year from the duchy fund but since moving to the US and giving up royal protections Harry has needed to pay his own way.

The Duke of Sussex has done this in part by publishing his memoir Spare and appearing in a Netflix documentary about the life he has with wife Meghan Markle.

A former Palace aide told the Times: “There was a trust fund set up at the time.

“It was a way in which the Queen Mother could set aside money for when her great-grandchildren were older and a way of passing a slice of her estate down in a tax-efficient way.

“It was a way in which some of her estate could be ring-fenced for them.”

The Times added that the brothers were likely given around £6m between them when they turned 21 although official accounts have remained private.

The remainder of the kitty is split between Harry and William’s cousins Zara and Peter Phillips, Beatrice and Eugenie, and Viscount Linley and Lady Sarah Chatto.