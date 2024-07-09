  • Tuesday, July 09, 2024
UK new PM Starmer calls for urgent ceasefire in Israel- Palestine war, freedom of hostages

Faith Omoboye

July 9, 2024

Keir Starmer

UK’s newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for an urgent cease fire in the war between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza region that has killed more than 37,000 people.

Keir Starmer told Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister, of a “clear and urgent need for a ceasefire, the return of hostages and an immediate increase in the volume of humanitarian aid reaching civilians”.

This is part of his plans he promised to undertake when he resumed office as PM. Previously he had accused former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for not immediately calling for a ceasefire even when Sunak opposed a ceasefire resolution, although Sunak later bowed to  intense public pressure  in February.

According to a statement by the new British government, the prime minister said that “it was important to ensure the long-term conditions for a two-state solution were in place, including ensuring the Palestinian Authority had the financial means to operate effectively”.

Starmer assured Netanyahu that the UK wishes to continue its “vital cooperation to deter malign threats” with Israel.

However the Israeli government is yet to respond to the statement.

 

More than 38,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly children and women, in the Israeli military offensive launched in the wake of October 7 attacks by Palestinian groups on Israel. More than 87,000 people have been injured and thousands are missing.

