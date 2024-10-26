Flights resume in Irani after massive Israeli attacks overnight

Airlines have worked tirelessly to maintain their fleets and train their crews during this long period of inactivity

Planes are beginning to fly again in Iran after the country shut its entire airspace following a series of Israeli attacks on several military sites early Saturday in retaliation for recent Iranian milsile launced at Israel, agency reports said.

Iran said the strikes which were highly anticipated did not cause any real damage. Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation announced that flights will “return to normal from 09:00 local time or 06:30 BST.

The Iranian army said two of its soldiers were killed in Israeli air strikes overnight. “The army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in defending Iran’s security and protecting the people and Iran’s interests, sacrificed two of its fighters while countering projectiles from the criminal Zionist regime”, Iran’s media agency IRNA said citing a statement from the army.

Earlier Israel said it has completed “precise and targeted strikes” in Iran overnight, targeting military bases in the west and south west of Tehran, the Iranian capital. Blasts were also heard in Syria according to reports.

US President Joe Biden and his vice Kamari Harris were briefed on the strikes, the Pentagon says but that the US had no involvement. The US administration had wanred Isreal not to attack Iranian nuclear and oil installations.

UK Prime Minister Keir Stamer says Iran should not respond to the Israeli strikes fearing a broadening of trhe confrontation in the middle east.

Overnight’s Israeli strikes had been expected since Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Iocatations in Israel on October 1. The question today is whether Iran will retaliate.

The international media is reporting that it is hard to stop successive rounds of strikes and counter strikes when the countries concerned believe they will be seen as weak and deterred if they don’t respond.

