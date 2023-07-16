Tsunami warning issued in US as earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula

The US Tsunami Warning System has declared a threat for surrounding areas following an earthquake that occurred early on Sunday in the Alaska Peninsula region, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The Alaska Peninsula, South Alaska, and other Pacific regions were all included by the tsunami warning.

When widespread flooding is projected, impending, or occurs as a result of a tsunami, the public is warned. After it arrives, flooding can also continue for several hours.

The “notable quake” was initially reported with a magnitude of 7.4, however the USGS later lowered this to 7.2,” SkyNews reported.

On the survey’s scale, this is still considered “strong.”

A short while later, the initial depth of 9.3 km (5.78 miles) was changed to 32.6 km (20.3 miles).

According to the geological survey, the earthquake had little to no impact on the people.

And the alert was cancelled at about 10 AM BST.

The Aleutian Islands, which are the farthest from the mainland, the Alaskan Peninsula, and Cook Inlet regions all reported strong aftershocks, according to the Alaska Earthquake Centre.

Just after 9am GMT, the tsunami warning was upgraded to an advisory, which indicates that strong currents or hazardous waves are anticipated, impending, or already present.

With a length of 885 km (550 miles) into the Pacific Ocean, the Alaskan Peninsula experiences earthquakes frequently.

On Sunday morning, in the same region, the USGS noted a 5.2 magnitude earthquake just three minutes following the 7.2 magnitude one.

At 8.30am GMT, a second 3.5-magnitude earthquake was felt in the peninsula.

Despite how frequently earthquakes occur, only those with magnitudes of four or above usually result in damage, according to the USGS.