Trump inches closer to Republican ticket with Iowa caucuses win

In a groundbreaking triumph at the Iowa caucuses, former President Donald Trump reaffirmed his lead in the 2024 Republican presidential race, leaving rivals in the dust.

Despite participants enduring freezing temperatures and treacherous conditions, Trump clinched a remarkable 30-point victory, setting a new record. Florida Gov.

Ron DeSantis trailed far behind, with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley following.

Trump’s resounding win raises questions for DeSantis and Haley, testing their standing in the ongoing race. Despite earlier vows of vengeance, Trump’s victory speech struck a tone of unity.

“We want to come together, whether it’s Republican or Democrat or liberal or conservative,” he said.

“We’re going to come together. It’s going to happen soon.”

In the wake of a triumphant first-in-the-nation Iowa caucus, the GOP swiftly shifts its focus to New Hampshire.

The field contracts with conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy suspending his campaign and throwing support behind Trump.

DeSantis, securing a second-place finish, embarks on South Carolina and later New Hampshire, expressing gratitude to supporters.

Haley, aiming for success with independent voters, asserts that Iowa has set the stage for a two-person Republican primary.

Amid these political dynamics, Trump, while managing legal challenges, emerges with a decisive victory in Iowa, displaying significant support across diverse communities.

According to AP VoteCast, Trump performs well with evangelicals and non-college-educated individuals and enjoys backing in both urban and rural areas. In the suburbs, however, he faces relative weakness.

Despite facing legal scrutiny, Trump’s base remains resilient, viewing the charges through a political lens.

The majority of Iowans, responding to AP VoteCast, perceive the legal challenges against Trump as politically motivated rather than legitimate investigations.

As 64-year-old supporter David Lage puts it at Trump’s victory party, “God called us to do that to support Trump.”