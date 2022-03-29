A U.S. judge ruled that former President Donald Trump “more likely than not” committed a felony by trying to pressure his vice president to obstruct Congress and overturn his election defeat.

The congressional panel investigating the deadly attack on the Capitol may seek to interview Virginia Thomas, a Republican activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, a source familiar with the matter said.

President Joe Biden submitted a $5.79 trillion budget plan to Congress that calls for record peacetime military spending and further aid for Ukraine, while raising taxes for billionaires and companies and lowering government deficits.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a Republican-backed bill that bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for many young students, drawing swift criticism from companies, Democrats and advocacy groups.

An alleged member of a group of Islamic State militants that beheaded American hostages in Iraq and Syria, nicknamed ‘The Beatles’ for their British accents, faces a U.S. criminal trial beginning today.