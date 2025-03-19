The world's 10 cities with the worst traffic congestion

Traffic congestion is a major problem in urban areas worldwide, affecting millions of commuters daily. Heavy traffic leads to lost time, increased pollution, and elevated stress levels.

While some cities offer efficient transport systems, others struggle with congestion, inadequate infrastructure, or sheer geographical challenges.

According to the TomTom traffic index, London leads the world in the longest commute times per 10 kilometers travelled.

Here are ten cities with the worst traffic congestion.

1. London, United Kingdom – 37 minutes 20 seconds

London tops the list with an average commute time of over 37 minutes for just 10 kilometres. The city’s dense population, ageing transport infrastructure, and heavy reliance on public transit contribute to long delays. While the Tube and bus systems are extensive, frequent disruptions and overcrowding make commuting a challenge.

2. Dublin, Ireland – 29 minutes 30 seconds

Dublin follows with nearly 30 minutes per 10kilometress. Traffic congestion, limited public transport options, and increasing urbanization are key factors. The city’s bus system is often delayed.

3. Toronto, Canada – 29 minutes

Despite being a modern metropolis, Toronto struggles with long commute times due to heavy congestion and an overburdened public transport system. The city’s TTC subway system is limited compared to other major global cities, leading to overcrowding and delays.

4. Milan, Italy – 28 minutes 50 seconds

Milan’s narrow streets and high car dependency contribute to its lengthy commute times. Though the city has a well-developed metro system, traffic congestion makes travelling inefficient.

5. Lima, Peru – 28 minutes 30 seconds

Lima’s rapid urbanization has led to serious traffic problems. A lack of well-integrated public transport and insufficient roadways create bottlenecks, making commuting a time-consuming task for residents.

6. Bengaluru, India – 28 minutes 10 seconds

Known as India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru faces severe congestion due to its booming tech industry and an increasing number of private vehicles. While the city is expanding its metro system, road infrastructure remains a challenge.

7. Pune, India – 27 minutes 50 seconds

Another Indian city on the list, Pune suffers from poor road conditions, increasing vehicle ownership, and a lack of efficient public transport systems, resulting in extended commute times.

8. Bucharest, Romania – 27 minutes 40 seconds

Bucharest’s high traffic density andageingg transport infrastructure contribute to its long commute times. Efforts are being made to improve the metro and road networks, but congestion remains a persistent issue.

9. Manila, Philippines – 27 minutes 20 seconds

Manila’s infamous traffic congestion is a well-documented problem. The city’s rapid population growth, insufficient road infrastructure, and inadequate public transport options make it one of the most difficult places to commute.

10. Brussels, Belgium – 27 minutes

Brussels rounds out the list with an average of 27 minutes per 10 km. The city experiences high levels of traffic congestion, compounded by road layouts that are often not optimized for modern commuting demands.

