The Lagos state government announced Sunday that it will close the Independence/Mekwen Bridge for emergency repairs starting this Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, the closure, which affects inbound traffic to the Marina and CMS areas, will last for over two months from March 19 until May 26.

“This closure is necessary to support the Federal Ministry of Works’ rehabilitation efforts,” said Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation.

The diversion plan includes the complete closure of the route from the National Open University of Nigeria through Bonny Camp Bridge to Independence Bridge. The service lane at Bonny Camp Underpass Bridge will also be closed, while the service lane from Ahmadu Bello Way to Ozumba Mbadiwe will remain open.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes. Those heading to Victoria Island should use Ozumba Mbadiwe through Akin Adesola to Falomo Roundabout, then continue on Obafemi Awolowo Road to Ring Road.

For 3rd Mainland Bridge access, drivers are directed to use Ozumba Mbadiwe, Akin Adesola, Alfred Rewane, and Osborne before connecting to Ring Road. Those needing to reach Inner Marina or CMS should use Ozumba Mbadiwe, proceeding through Akin Adesola to Falomo Roundabout, then taking Obafemi Awolowo Road to J.K. Randle/King George V Road.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will manage traffic throughout the construction period.

Officials have urged motorists to be patient during the closure, which comes as part of ongoing infrastructure improvement efforts in the state.

