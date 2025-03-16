Ushie Uguamaye, a Lagos-based National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, says she is facing threats from NYSC officials after a viral video where she criticised President Bola Tinubu’s government over rising inflation and economic hardship.

Uguamaye shared her frustrations in a video on her TikTok account #talktoraye on Saturday, describing the worsening economic conditions and lamenting that hard work seems futile amid financial struggles. She criticised Tinubu, calling him a “terrible leader,” and questioned the government’s efforts to alleviate citizens’ suffering.

Additionally, she described Lagos State as a “smelling state,” complaining about its odour and poor living conditions. Shortly after her video gained traction, Uguamaye alleged she began receiving threats, reportedly from NYSC officials, pressuring her to take down the content.

Expressing her disappointment on her Instagram account #iamraye__, Uguamaye insisted that her statements were truthful and reflected Nigeria’s current realities. She claimed the NYSC board was attempting to silence her, warning that her address had been exposed and urging Nigerians to hold authorities accountable if anything happened to her.

“Dear Nigerians, I am already getting threatened by the NYSC board to stop speaking on this issue. Less than 24 hours, I’m already getting threatened by the government starting with the NYSC board! Dear Nigerians, they have my address. In case you guys don’t see me online, please you know who to hold accountable. I didn’t do anything wrong I just asked that they work on the inflation,” she wrote.

Uguamaye further stated that deleting her post would not change anything as the authorities were already aware of her identity. She maintained that she had only exercised her right to free speech, questioning why the NYSC was allegedly treating her like a criminal.

“All I did was lament, all I did was complain. I’m getting tons of messages like this from my fellow corpers. What is wrong with just one person complaining? Why are they looking for me like I’m a criminal? I’m not dumb. I made sure to not accuse the government of anything maliciously! I questioned them. I asked questions. As an NYSC Corper, I didn’t sign off my freedom of speech,” she added.

Uguamaye claimed the NYSC had instructed her to report to the office on Monday but continued to intimidate her, even contacting her personal phone and sending her private details on WhatsApp. Her allegations have sparked widespread debate on social media, with many Nigerians questioning whether the NYSC is suppressing free speech among corps members.

