The 10 African countries with the smallest fleet of attack helicopters

Attack helicopters play a crucial role in national defence and tactical operations in modern warfare. Attack helicopters provide versatility on the battlefield, offering close air support, reconnaissance, and anti-armour capabilities.

While several nations maintain substantial air forces, others have only minimal fleets of attack helicopters in Africa. These fleets are essential for maintaining national security, managing insurgencies, and contributing to peacekeeping efforts.

These helicopters are designed to destroy armoured vehicles and engage enemy positions, making them critical tools in battlefield operations. The most well-known models include the Boeing AH-64 Apache, Eurocopter Tiger, and Kamov Ka-52 Alligator/Mi-28 Havoc.

Notably, when it comes to attacking helicopter fleets, there’s a big gap in what different African countries can field. Some have invested heavily, while others are barely scraping by.

In Africa, Egypt leads the pack with 100 attack helicopters, ranking 7th globally. Following Egypt, Algeria comes in with 75 helicopters, placing it 9th globally. Sudan also has a noteworthy presence, with 35 helicopters, putting it at 19th globally.

According to Global Firepower, here are the ten African countries with the smallest fleet of attack helicopters, reflecting their global rankings.

1. Republic of Congo —Fleet size: 1, global rank: 79th

The Republic of Congo has a fleet of just one attack helicopter, placing it at the bottom of this list. Despite its vast natural resources, the country’s defence budget has historically been modest. This single-attack helicopter is likely used for limited purposes, such as border security and counter-insurgency operations.

2. Niger — Fleet size: 1, global rank: 78th

Niger, with its vast deserts and volatile borders, faces numerous security threats and cross-border smuggling. Yet, with only one attack helicopter, the country relies heavily on external support, particularly from international partners like France and the United States, which have stationed troops in the country to help fight insurgent groups.

3. Ivory Coast–Fleet size: 1, global rank: 77th

Ivory Coast’s defence priorities have shifted over the past decade, following internal conflict and a civil war. The country now focuses on stability and economic growth, with only a small fleet of one attack helicopter used primarily for national security and peacekeeping operations.

4. Sierra Leone–Fleet size: 2, global rank: 76th

Sierra Leone, still recovering from its brutal civil war that ended in 2002, has a defence strategy that focuses more on ground forces than air power. With only two attack helicopters, the country continues to rebuild its military, prioritizing internal security and peacekeeping.

5. Namibia– Fleet size: 2, global rank: 74th

Namibia’s military capabilities, including its air power, are limited. The country’s two attack helicopters are part of a defence force that emphasizes territorial defence and participation in peacekeeping missions across the continent. Despite its small fleet, Namibia has remained largely peaceful and stable.

6. Mozambique–Fleet size: 2, global rank: 73rd

Mozambique is currently facing a growing insurgency in its northern regions, but its air force consists of only two attack helicopters. This minimal air support poses challenges for the country’s defence forces as they grapple with an armed conflict that has displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

7. Kenya–Fleet size: 2, global rank: 71st

Kenya’s military is one of the most professional and well-equipped in East Africa. However, when it comes to attack helicopters, the country operates only two. Kenya has a strong focus on counter-terrorism operations, particularly against Al-Shabaab militants, and relies on its modest helicopter fleet as part of these efforts.

8. Burkina Faso–Fleet size: 2, global rank: 70th

Burkina Faso, located in West Africa, faces significant security threats from Islamist insurgencies. With only two attack helicopters, the country’s defence forces are stretched thin, often relying on ground operations and regional cooperation to combat extremism and protect its borders.

9. Chad–Fleet size: 3 global rank: 67th

Chad is a key player in regional security, particularly in efforts to combat terrorism in the Sahel. Despite its strategic importance, Chad only has three attack helicopters. Nevertheless, the country maintains a strong military presence, especially in its northern regions and along its borders with Libya and Sudan.

10. Senegal–Fleet size: 5, global rank: 62nd

Senegal rounds out the list with a fleet of five attack helicopters. The country is relatively stable compared to its West African neighbours but remains engaged in regional security efforts, particularly in counter-terrorism. Its modest helicopter fleet helps support these initiatives, though Senegal’s primary military strength lies in its ground forces and strategic partnerships.

