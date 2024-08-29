Army lauds Tinubu for providing well-equipped helicopters for surveillance

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been commended by the Nigerian Army for approving the purchase of well-equipped helicopters for use in the fight against security challenges in the country.

Taoreed Lagbaja, a Lieutenant General and Chief of Army Staff made this known in his address during the 2024 conference in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Lagbaja said the decision was borne of the desire to “build a well-equipped and truly professional Army for the Nation,” adding this “was demonstrated in the recent purchase of 2 BELL UH-1 Huey Helicopters equipped with advanced sensors and enablers to conduct a range of missions.”

According to him, the helicopters will be used for reconnaissance, surveillance, logistics and medical evacuation, among other functions for the Nigerian Army.

He disclosed that Nigerian Army pilots have been undergoing training on these platforms since the Army took delivery of them on 20 June this year adding that plans were being made “to induct them into the theatres of operations soon for limited logistic missions.”

“Our operations in the various theatres have continued to degrade the country’s adversaries with telling consequences on the terrorists and other criminal groups. We have not spared any effort to take the fight to their enclaves wherever they exist.

“For instance, being conscious of the critical nature of our oil and gas sector to the Nigerian economy, the Nigerian Army and other security agencies operating under the auspices of the Joint Task Force(South-South) Operation DELTA SAFE have redoubled their efforts to boost Nigeria’s daily crude production.

“Our concerted operational activities have helped to reduce militancy, pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, and illegal oil refining in the Niger Delta region.”

He expressed regret in the course of their operations across the Country, the Army has lost several of their colleagues, with many others wounded and used the opportunity to “pay a special tribute to these brave officers and soldiers for their immense sacrifice in ensuring that Nigeria remains safe.”

He also disclosed that Nigerian Army troops were “currently providing security cover for farmers in critical farming communities in the North East, North West, and North Central zones” of the country.

Lagbaja said the intention was to prevent the devastating consequences of a pause or stop in food production in those regions on the entire country’s food supply chain.

He recalled “pertinent issue that came up during the recent protest is the call for undemocratic intervention in governance by the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“Although one can say this was coming from young Nigerians who never experienced the era of Nigeria’s extensive military rule and the concerted struggle by heroes and heroines of our current democratic dispensation to get the Nation on its current path. ”

He said, “The Nigerian Army will not allow itself to be used to undemocratically sail some interests to power.”

Declaring the conference open, Governor Umo Eno expressed delight over the cooperation with the Army and other sister security agencies and highlighted the state government’s achievement in addressing security challenges.

“We have also created the Ibom Community Watch (ICW), a community-based security outfit that serves to complement the activities of the security agencies with intelligence and physical presence, deploying their deep knowledge of their localities,” he said.