Storms in Spain leave several dead

About 58 percent of businesses in emerging economies in Africa and South Asia have suffered from the impact of flooding, storms, and drought over the last year.

Severe storms have wreaked havoc across Spain, unleashing torrential rain and widespread flooding that have claimed multiple lives, local authorities said early on Wednesday.

Carlos Mazón, the regional leader of the eastern autonomous community of Valencia, confirmed that dead bodies had been discovered but withheld the exact number out of respect for the victims’ families.

The newspaper El País reported that six people are also missing in the south-eastern province of Albacete.

In addition to heavy rainfall, there was also hail and strong gusts of wind, according to the national weather service, AEMET.

The storms have caused rivers to overflow, flooding streets, homes, and fields, with cars and trees swept away by the floodwaters, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Local media reported severe weather warnings are now in effect for 10 of the country’s 17 autonomous communities, with the regions of Andalusia, Murcia, and Valencia popular with holidaymakers being particularly affected.

