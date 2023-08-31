‘Situation in Gabon, West Africa, a big issue for Europe’ – Borrell

Josep Borrell, head of foreign policy for the European Union, said on Wednesday that the situation in Gabon will be discussed by the EU defence ministers and that, if a coup is verified, it would further destabilise the area.

After the state electoral commission declared President Ali Bongo had won a third term, a group of top Gabonese military soldiers emerged on national television early on Wednesday and claimed to have taken over.

Borrell said at a meetina of FU defence ministers in Toledo.

“If this is confirmed, it is another military coup which increases instability in the whole region,” said Borrell, speaking at a meeting of EU defence ministers in Toledo.

“The whole area, starting with Central African Republic, then Mali, then Burkina Faso, now Niger, maybe Gabon, it’s in a very difficult situation and certainly the ministers … have to have a deep thought on what is going on there and how we can improve our policy in respect with these countries,” he said.

“This is a big issue for Europe,” Borrell added.

