UN, AU condemn Gabon Coup

The United Nations and the African Union have in strong terms condemned the coup that overthrew President Ali Bongo of Gabon.

In a press statement issued by the United Nations, it said that the “Secretary-General is following the evolving situation in Gabon very closely. He notes with deep concern the announcement of the election results amidst reports of serious infringements of fundamental freedoms.

“He firmly condemns the ongoing coup attempt as a means to resolve the post-electoral crisis. The Secretary-General reaffirms his strong opposition to military coups.

“The Secretary-General calls on all actors involved to exercise restraint, engage in an inclusive and meaningful dialogue, and ensure that the rule of law and human rights are fully respected.

“He also calls on the national army and security forces to guarantee the physical integrity of the President of the Republic and his family.

“The United Nations stands by the people of Gabon.”

The African Union issued its statement on Wednesday following the coup in Gabon.

It read, “The Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, is following with great concern the situation in Gabon and strongly condemns the attempted coup d’état in the country as a means out of the current post-electoral crisis.

“He strongly recalls that it constitutes a flagrant violation of the legal and political instruments of the African Union, including the African Charter on Elections, Democracy, and Governance.

“He further calls on the national army and security forces to adhere strictly to their republican vocation and to guarantee the physical integrity of the President of the Republic, members of his family, and those of his government.

“The Chairman of the Commission encourages all political, civil, and military actors in Gabon to give priority to peaceful political avenues and a rapid return to democratic constitutional order in the country.”