Brice Oligui Nguema named Gabon’s ‘transitional president’

Gabon coup leaders have named Brice Oligui Nguema, head of Republican Guard, as the country’s ‘transitional president’.

After seizing control in a coup on Wednesday, a gathering of military generals took place to choose a new leader.

President Ali Bongo Ondimba was placed under house arrest, and the coup leaders, who identified themselves as the Committee of Transition for the Restoration of Institutions, declared the government to be dissolved. Additionally, they claimed to have nullified the recent presidential election results, in which Bongo was pronounced the victor.

The group announced Nguema the coup leader as transitional president.

The coupists said they intend to create a “government of national unity” that consists of members from all political parties.

In Gabon, there have been a variety of responses to the coup. While others have denounced it as a violation of democracy, some have praised it as a means of ending Bongo’s autocratic leadership.

The African Union, the United States, and France have all called for the restoration of constitutional order as part of the global community’s condemnation of the coup.

The coup is the most recent of several political upheavals that have occurred throughout Africa. Coups have recently occurred in Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Mali. The leaders of the coup in Gabon have claimed that similar upheavals in other African nations have served as inspiration.

How the coup will proceed in Gabon is not yet known. Although the coup leaders have promised to organise elections within a year, they may attempt to hold onto power indefinitely. Also, it is uncertain how successful they will be, the international world is expected to apply pressure on the coup leaders to reinstate constitutional order.

The coup is a significant blow for Gabon, a small but wealthy oil-producing nation in Central Africa. Since the Bongo family has dominated Gabon for more than 50 years, there are now concerns regarding the future of the nation. It is unclear if the coup leaders will succeed in installing a stable administration or if Gabon will degenerate into anarchy.