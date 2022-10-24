Rishi Sunak wins polls to become UK’s new Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak has been elected as the Prime Minister of Britain. Sunak secured over 150 of the MPs’ endorsements which is required to become the winner. He was declared the winner Monday by the Returning officer in the leadership election.

Sunak nominations were far above fellow competitor Penny Mordaunt who was unable to secure the minimum of 100 votes from MPs needed before the exceeding time.

Mordaunt before the announcement took to her Twitter page to declare that she was pulling out of the race because of the failure to get the required votes.

Read also: Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister

“I am proud of the campaign we ran and grateful to all sides of our party who gave their backing, we owe it to our country, to each other and to Rishi to unite and work together,’’ she said.

With his election, Sunak becomes the leader of the Conservative party.

Sunak had lost the polls bitterly to Liz Truss back in July.