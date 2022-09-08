Queen Elizabeth II’s health raises concerns

Queen Elizabeth II has been placed on special medical supervision as Buckingham Palace doctors say they are concerned about her health, BBC has reported.

In a statement released by the Palace, the Queen is said to be currently at Balmoral receiving treatment and will be joined by Prince William and Prince Charles later today as well as the Duchess of Cornwall.

The 96-year-old monarch withdrew from a virtual privy council meeting Wednesday on the advice of her doctors.

Liz Truss, the newly elected UK Prime Minister expressed her deep concerns about the health of the Queen and said the whole country is also deeply concerned by the news.

Liz Truss was appointed as Prime Minister by the Queen on Tuesday at Balmoral, Scotland where the Queen has been since she embarked on summer holiday in July.