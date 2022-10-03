Putin accuses the West for the attack on Nord Stream 1&2

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia on Friday pointed accusing fingers at the United States and its allies for the attack on Nord Stream undersea pipelines, Reuters reported.

The Russian president disclosed this in his speech to celebrate the annexation of four Ukraine regions.

“The sanctions were not enough for the Anglo-Saxons: they moved onto sabotage,” Putin said.

“It is hard to believe but it is a fact that they organised the blasts on the Nord Stream international gas pipelines.

“They began to destroy the pan-European energy infrastructure,” Putin said. “It is clear to everyone who benefits from this. Of course, he who benefits did it.”

Nord Stream undersea pipelines were blown up on Wednesday by unknown attackers and with no evidence of who, Russia president claim is heavily contested as the European Union claims the incident is still under investigation.