Nikki Haley wins Washington DC Republican primary ahead of Trump, making her the first woman in US history

Presidential contender Nikki Haley has won the Washington DC Republican primary on March 3, her first victory in the nominating process and a symbolic win for the former United States ambassador to the United Nations, Edison Research said.

Reuters reported that Haley, the only remaining challenger to Donald Trump in the race, won 62.9 percent of the vote, versus 33.2 percent captured by the former president.

“It’s not surprising that Republicans closest to Washington dysfunction are rejecting Donald Trump and all his chaos,” Haley campaign spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement.

Haley was the first woman to win a Republican primary in US history, her campaign team said.

She still faces near-impossible odds in her quest to win the Republican nomination to take on likely Democratic nominee, President Joe Biden, in November.

Trump won the first eight nominating contests by significant margins before losing to Haley in the US capital.

The former president is also expected to win almost all nominating contests going forward, opinion polls show.

Washington DC is 100 percent urban, and a relatively high proportion of residents hold a college degree. The core of Trump’s base skews rural, and he is particularly strong in areas with low educational attainment.

Haley was the first woman to win a Republican primary in US history, her campaign team said.

She still faces near-impossible odds in her quest to win the Republican nomination to take on likely Democratic nominee, President Joe Biden, in November.

Trump won the first eight nominating contests by significant margins before losing to Haley in the US capital.

The former president is also expected to win almost all nominating contests going forward, opinion polls show.

Washington DC is 100 percent urban, and a relatively high proportion of residents hold a college degree. The core of Trump’s base skews rural, and he is particularly strong in areas with low educational attainment.

On March 5, voters in 15 states and one US territory will participate in the biggest day of nominating contests in the presidential primary. Known as Super Tuesday, 874 Republican delegates will be up for grabs.

The Democratic primary in Washington will be held in June.