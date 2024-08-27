NASA plans to return stranded astronauts via SpaceX capsule in February 2025

NASA has announced that American astronauts Sunita ‘Suni’ Williams and Barry ‘Butch’ Wilmore, who have been stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for over two months, will be brought back to Earth on a SpaceX capsule in February 2025.

The pair, initially scheduled for an eight-day mission, were left unable to return home due to technical issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft that carried them to the ISS.

The Starliner, which embarked on its maiden crewed flight with Williams and Wilmore on June 5, encountered propulsion system problems that prevented it from safely completing its mission.

NASA, in response, has postponed the astronauts’ return, citing concerns that the spacecraft may not have the power required to leave orbit and begin its descent to Earth. Engineers from Boeing and NASA have been conducting rigorous tests on Starliner’s systems to diagnose and address the issues.

During a recent press conference, NASA Chief Bill Nelson revealed that after careful consideration, the decision was made to bring the astronauts back on a SpaceX capsule, which will launch as part of the Crew-9 mission in late September.

Originally planned to carry four passengers, the mission will now launch with only two. The SpaceX vehicle will remain docked at the ISS until February, when it will return with its own crew and the two stranded astronauts.

This development shows the ongoing challenges faced by Boeing in its efforts to meet NASA’s requirements for assured crew access to the ISS. The Starliner program, which has experienced multiple delays and setbacks over the years, was intended to provide a backup option for ferrying astronauts to and from the space station.

However, SpaceX has consistently outperformed Boeing, becoming the sole provider of crew transport for NASA over the past four years.

The decision to return the Starliner uncrewed, if deemed unsafe, further complicates Boeing’s position. The company’s reputation has already been affected by recent safety and quality control issues within its airplane division.

A successful crewed flight was expected to be a significant step forward for the Starliner program, marking the beginning of regular operations. However, the current situation has delayed those plans and added to the challenges faced by Boeing.

NASA has emphasized that the astronauts on the ISS have adequate supplies and are well-prepared for extended missions. The crew has been engaged in various experiments and activities to occupy their time while awaiting their return. As the situation develops, NASA and Boeing continue to work closely to ensure the safety and success of future missions.

