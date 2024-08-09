NASA astronauts Wilmore and Williams could be stuck in space till February 2025

In an unexpected turn of events, NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who embarked on a test mission to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Boeing Starliner spacecraft on June 5, 2024, are now facing the possibility of an extended stay in space.

Initially intended as a brief mission of around eight days, the astronauts have been in orbit for nearly two months, with their return to Earth uncertain due to complications with the Starliner.

The Starliner mission was a critical test designed to assess the spacecraft’s performance before its regular use in ferrying astronauts to and from the ISS.

However, the mission encountered significant challenges during its approach to the space station, including leaks in the propulsion system and the malfunction of some thrusters. These technical issues have raised concerns about the spacecraft’s ability to safely return the astronauts to Earth, prompting NASA to consider alternative return options.

One of the leading alternatives under consideration is to attach Wilmore and Williams to a mission scheduled for September 2024, which will be carried out by a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

If this plan is executed, the astronauts will remain aboard the ISS until February 2025, extending their mission duration to over eight months. This option would involve returning the Starliner to Earth without a crew, relying on computer control for the uncrewed descent.

NASA officials have emphasised that no final decisions have been made regarding the astronauts’ return.

Steve Stich, the manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, indicated that while returning the astronauts on the Starliner remains the primary option, the agency is preparing for alternative scenarios.

Ken Bowersox, NASA’s director of space operations, acknowledged that the likelihood of an uncrewed return of the Starliner has increased due to the ongoing technical difficulties.

The potential use of the SpaceX Crew Dragon to return the astronauts would mark a setback for Boeing, which has been striving to establish its Starliner spacecraft as a competitor to SpaceX’s more established Crew Dragon.

Boeing had hoped that the successful completion of this mission would pave the way for regular use of the Starliner for NASA missions.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their return, Wilmore and Williams have maintained a positive outlook. In briefings, the astronauts have expressed confidence in the Starliner and have adapted to life aboard the ISS.

This marks the third mission to the ISS for Williams, a retired Navy helicopter pilot, while Wilmore, a former fighter jet pilot, is on his second space mission.

As NASA continues to evaluate the best course of action, the astronauts remain integrated into the ISS crew, contributing to ongoing scientific research and station maintenance.

Their extended stay, though unplanned, is a reminder of the unpredictable nature of space exploration and the need for flexibility in addressing challenges as they arise.