Iran begins presidential candidates registration to replace Raisi

Iran has begun registering presidential candidates who would replace late Ebrahim Raisi who died this month in a chopper crash.

The election was originally slated for 2025 but was brought forward to June 28 following Raisi’s death on May 19. Al Jazeera reported.

“Candidate registration for the 14th presidential elections began at 8am [04:30 GMT] … at The interior ministry,” the official IRNA news agency said.

Presidential hopefuls will have five days to register, IRNA added.

On Thursday, state media reported that “around 30 people” came forward to submit applications for candidacy, but “none of them met the basic conditions for qualification”.

The AFP News agency reported that former reformist lawmaker Mostafa Kavakebian and conservative parliamentarian Mohammadreza Sabaghian submitted their applications to the Ministry of Interior.

According to Iran’s electoral law, candidates must be between the ages of 40 and 75 and have at least a master’s degree.

As in previous election cycles, the main candidates representing Iran’s leading political camps are likely to submit their applications closer to the end of the registration process.

The final list of candidates will be announced on June 11 by the Guardian Council, a 12-member body of jurists whose members are either appointed or approved by the supreme leader.