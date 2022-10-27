Iran bans EU officials for ‘supporting terrorism’

The government of Iran has blacklisted some European Union officials and organisations because of their position in the ongoing protest which Iran says is ‘supporting terrorism’.

While the majority of the sanctions are related to recent events surrounding the weeks-long demonstrations that began last month after the death of a young woman in custody, others are concerned with Tehran’s repeated complaints with the bloc’s officials and member states over issues that have led to long-standing political disputes, Aljazeera reported.

As a result of their “intentional actions in supporting terrorism and terrorist groups, inciting terrorism, and propagating violence and hatred that have led to riots, violence, terrorist acts, and violations of the human rights of the Iranian nation,” 12 people and eight organizations were subject to sanctions, according to the Iranian foreign ministry on Wednesday.

The individuals are subject to entry and visa restrictions as well as asset forfeiture if they have any Iranian assets.

Read also: Security breaches forced US government to issue alert in Nigeria – Sources

The Friends of Free Iran and the International Committee in Search of Justice, two unofficial groups in the European Parliament, as well as Stop the Bomb, a group that has backed sanctions against Iran with the stated aim of preventing it from obtaining nuclear weapons – which Tehran maintains it will never seek – are among the entities that have been singled out.

Additionally targeted were the Persian-language services of the German and French broadcasters Deutsche Welle and RFI, intensifying Iran’s campaign against foreign-based media outlets that it claims are encouraging “terrorism” on Iranian soil. Additionally, two directors of the German publication Bild were barred.

The actions mark the first time that Iran has formally sanctioned EU officials and organizations. Iran took this action in response to the EU’s earlier this month sanctions against Iran’s so-called morality police and others for their alleged roles in what it called the “brutal repression” of the protests that have engulfed the country ever since Mahsa Amini, 22, died in custody 40 days ago.