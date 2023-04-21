Indicted UK deputy Prime Minister, Raab resigns

Dominic Raab, deputy prime minister of the United Kingdom on Friday tendered his resignation following the negative outcome of a bullying case against him.

The deputy PM said all evidence but two of the claims against him were dismissed by inquiry panel. He had however promised to resign if any proof was given that he was guilty. Raab kept to his words as he took to his official page on Twitter to announce his resignation from the office.

“Duty bound to accept the outcome of the enquiry”, he tweeted.

He however described the findings of the panel as ‘flawed’ and could be detrimental to the conduct of governance

“I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of governance, ” Raab wrote.

According to reports from BBC, senior lawyer Adam Tolley received multiple complaints from civil servants over the behavior of Raab thus leading to the inquiry.

His colleagues also complained about his demeaning attitude to others describing it as ‘pretty belittling’.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is yet to comment on the issue.