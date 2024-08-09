Harris’ lead over Trump widens to 5 points on Ipsos poll

A new Ipsos poll finds Vice President Kamala Harris has a slight lead over former President Trump in the race for the presidency. The poll found that the United States vice president leads Trump 42% to 37%.

The margin has widened from the last poll conducted between July 22 and 23 which showed Harris leading by a slim 37% over Trump’s 34%

However, when non-Harris and Trump voters are forced to choose between the two candidates, the race between Harris and Trump becomes too close to call.

According to the poll, despite Harris’ small lead, the economy and immigration remain the top two most important issues to Americans, which are issues Americans feel Trump has better plans to address. When it comes to perceptions of the two candidates, more Americans view Trump as weird, a patriot, and brave, while more Americans feel Harris is moral, intelligent, and that she cares about people like them.

The poll was conducted August 2-7, 2024, with a representative probability sample of 1,604 adults age 18 or older, and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

Primary news source continues to be an important factor in the election. Ipsos is following the same group of Americans nationally and in key swing states throughout the election cycle.