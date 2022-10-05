Greenpeace protesters disrupt Liz Truss’s conference speech

The speech by Liz Truss, Prime Minister of Britain at the Conservative party’s conference was disrupted by two Greenpeace protesters on Wednesday.

On Wednesday while the prime minister was delivering a keynote and maiden speech as party leader, two protesters interrupted her, holding out a banner which read “ Who voted for this? Greenpeace”

Truss had been speaking about her accomplishments just months after she was elected and her ambitions as Prime Minister.

The two protesters said some words which were inaudible due to the audience’s uproar. Truss who maintained composure told the security “Let’s get them removed”.

Both protesters were whisked away by security personnel.

The audience cheered Truss who immediately continued her speech while stating that she was going to say something about Greenpeace before they interrupted her.