Five inspirational quotes from Kamala Harris concession speech

Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage at Howard University to the cheers of the crowd and delivered what was supposed to be a victory but became a concession speech after election results showed that she lost the election to Donald Trump.

Despite her loss, she was grateful for the trust, and love she had received from supporters, family and the presidency.

Respect and kindness must lead.

“We must treat one another with kindness and respect… by always using our strength to lift people up to fight for the dignity that everyone deserves”

The Fight for Freedom Continues

“While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fuelled this campaign—the fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness, and the dignity of all people.”

Encouragement for the Next Generation

“It’s okay to feel sad and disappointed. But please know it’s going to be okay. When we fight, we win. Sometimes the fight takes a while, but that doesn’t mean we won’t win. The important thing is to never stop trying to make the world a better place. You have power.”

A Call for Unity Despite Loss

“We all have so much more in common than what separates us. This is a time to organise, to mobilise, and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice.”

The courage to continue

“Let their courage be our inspiration. Let their determination be our charge. Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars.”

